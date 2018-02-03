Business activities must for economic development

Bajaur Agency

Assistant Political Agent (APA) Bajaur, Arif Khan on Thursday said political administration has ensured friendly business environment in agency to boost business and trade activities in the area.

He expressed these views in oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Sadiqabad Traders Association here at Khar.

He said administration with the financial support of federal government has planned to provide modern and basic facilities to every bazaar and trade centers of the agency.

APA said that promotion of business and trade activities in Bajaur Agency was necessary for socio-economic development of the area as large number of people is associated with trade and business.

Trade, on the occasion, thanked local administration and federal government for their efforts to promote business and trade.

He said that it would help to encourage business and trade activities in the agency.—APP