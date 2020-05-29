Business activities allowed throughout the week

The Government of Sindh and Karachi’s traders and business community have mutually agreed upon running operations throughout the week. According to details, Sindh government agreed to the demands of traders, businessmen and shop owners in Karachi allowing them to open markets from Monday to Sunday for a limited amount of time in a day. Shops could open from 8am till 5pm on Saturday and Sunday as life continues to slowly return to normal in the country. Provincial minister for Information, Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed the news saying that major shopping centres and malls will open according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) decided beforehand by the government. On Thursday, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah met traders and businessmen of the province to hear their grievances amidst rumors of another lockdown. Spokesperson for Chief Minister Sindh earlier in the day said that the traders and businessmen of the province wanted to open their shops, businesses and industries without time constraints, an allowance was sought for a full-fledged opening of business ventures which had been hampered due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Spokesperson for the Sind governmenthas said that all the businesses related to essential commodities especially those manufacturing and delivering food items including meat, vegetables and dairy items were functioning right from day one of the lock down. Murtaza Wahab said that it was no more possible for the people to do their businesses without adopting precautionary measures. The Sindh government was well aware of the sufferings of the business community due to the lockdown, he added. He said that the decision of the lockdown was one of the difficult decisions taken by the Sindh government and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus lockdown was the only best possible option available. The Minister expressed hope that with the cooperation of the people including the members of the business community soon the government would be successful in complete elimination of coronavirus pandemic.