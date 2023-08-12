A purported hand-written private diary of Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and jailed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has come to the surface which contained many a revelation about how she strictly controls her husband. Some pages of a diary allegedly attributed to Bushra Bibi have made revelations that the former first lady used to dictate and run the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. The entries in the diary which has many missing pages disclose a string of “covert moves” aimed at exerting pressure on key state organs.

The purported diary of former first lady reveals how much sway she would hold over her husband. It seems that the former prime minister literally did her bidding.

The script in the pages reveals as if the former first lady was politically dictating her husband. She seems instructing the former premier on the PTI’s political strategy and how and when it should have evolved.

The excerpts from the diary, though sketchy, reveal who would put pressure and how the pressure would be exerted on the judiciary, the army and the government. Everything was recorded in the diary allegedly by Bushra Bibi.