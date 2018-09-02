Bushra Imran visits orphanage as first lady

The first lady of Pakistan, wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, visited an orphanage in Lahore on Saturday.

Bushra Bibi was accompanied by her friend, Farah Khan, during her first trip as first lady. According to details, the wife of PM Imran brought food for the children of the orphanage and will have lunch with them.

The prime minister’s wife also said she will pay for the medical expenses of a child at the orphanage. In her first message for the public on August 18, Bushra Bibi said she was more concerned than happy over Imran becoming prime minister.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh here on Saturday.

She laid a floral wreath at the grave of the Sufi saint and prayed for the safety of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also in Lahore to chair a meeting of the Punjab cabinet. Various political issues especially the upcoming presidential election and the implementation on PTI’s 100 days agenda will be discussed. The prime minister will also address the Punjab cabinet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of protest being staged by the people at Zaman Park in Lahore against the policies of Nadra.

Mr Khan directed the Nadra chairman to meet the people and address their grievances. —INP

