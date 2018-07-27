Bushra Imran felicitates nation on PTI’s victory

ISLAMABAD : Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan has congratulated the nation for choosing a leader, who is committed to work for the welfare of the common man.

Expressing her heartfelt joy over the victory of PTI in the general election, Bushra Bibi said Allah Almighty had given the nation a leader who takes care of the rights of the people.

Greeting the widows, the poor and orphans, she said that PTI chief would also safeguard the lives of the citizens of Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp