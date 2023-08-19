Expressing fears about the safety and security of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s life, his wife wrote to the Punjab home secretary seeking better facilities for him in prison.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, also said in the letter that her incarcerated husband “can be poisoned” in Attock jail.

She said the court had directed authorities concerned to shift his husband to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. “My husband has been imprisoned in Attock jail without any justification. According to the law, my husband should be transferred to Adiala jail,” she added.

Former PM Khan was jailed earlier this month after the court sentenced him to three-year in prison in the Toshakhana case related to the sale of state gifts that he received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries during his 2018-22 tenure.

In the letter on Friday, the ousted premier’s wife demanded that the PTI chief be provided B-class facilities in the prison given his social and political status as he is an “Oxford graduate and former captain of the national cricket team”. She went on to say that such facilities are not available in Attock jail which her husband is entitled to.

Bushra further said two assassination attempts were made on Khan’s life in the past and the accused involved had not been arrested yet.

“His [Imran Khan] life is still in danger [and] there is a fear that my husband will be poisoned in Attock jail,” she stated in the letter.

She said being a former PM of the country, her husband should be allowed to eat home-cooked food at the prison.