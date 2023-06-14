Bushra Bibi again skips NAB grilling team’s call

Bushra Bibi, spouse of former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, did not appear before the NAB Rawalpindi which is investigating the £190 million settlement scandal involving her.

The Rawalpindi National Accountability Bureau sent a call-up notice to Bushra Bibi, asking her to appear before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB and record her statement in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The anti-graft watchdog also directed her to bring documents related to the £190 million settlement deal. The NAB advised the PTI chairman’s spouse to visit its office in the company of some male relative.

Bushra was earlier summoned by the bureau on June 7 but she did not appear.—NNI