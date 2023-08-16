Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, appeared before the Joint Investigation Team on Tuesday in relation to the Toshakhana case. The appearance came after a two-hour meeting with her incarcerated husband at Attock Jail earlier in the day.

Bushra Bibi arrived at Attock Jail to meet the deposed premier, where the two had a two-hour long meeting. Following the visit, Bushra Bibi travelled to Islamabad accompanied by her legal team to appear before the JIT that is investigating the Toshakhana case.

This development comes after the sessions court directed Bushra Bibi to join the investigation at the Directorate of Investigation and Intelligence office Tuesday. The Toshakhana case involves allegations of forging shop receipts of a watch gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.