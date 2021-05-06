Bushra Ansari’s sister Sumbul Shahid dies of COVID-19

By
Web desk
-
217

TV actress Sumbul Shahid died of novel coronavirus on Thursday days after diagnosing with the infection.

Sumbal Shahid, who is a sister of veteran TV actress Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, was in critical condition and on the ventilator in a private hospital in Lahore since April 22, fighting the disease.

Social media users have expressed condolence over the sad demise of the star actor Sumbal;

More to follow…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR