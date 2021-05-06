Bushra Ansari’s sister Sumbul Shahid dies of COVID-19

TV actress Sumbul Shahid died of novel coronavirus on Thursday days after diagnosing with the infection.

Sumbal Shahid, who is a sister of veteran TV actress Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, was in critical condition and on the ventilator in a private hospital in Lahore since April 22, fighting the disease.

Social media users have expressed condolence over the sad demise of the star actor Sumbal;

Bushara Ansari’s sister died of Covid in lahore , she was in ICU since many days , May her soul rest in peace #COVIDThirdWave #covid — Shahab Zuberi (@zuberishahab) May 6, 2021

Sumbal Shahid. I worked with her on Golden Girls. She was one of the wittiest woman I've ever met. She made the whole crew laugh nonstop. A warm, loving person.

Success came late in life. Then last year she lost her son. I hope she's at peace. This is devastating…… https://t.co/EuebzLMbrc — Natasha (@OhTripe) May 6, 2021

Famous actress Sumbal shahid is no more. Big loss

She was on ventilator since 22nd of April

RIP 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/Egmdm8ymax — Umair Bashir عمیر بشیر (@umairbashirr) May 6, 2021

