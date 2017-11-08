Bush ‘most destructive’ US president: Bannon

Washington

George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States, is “the most destructive” head of state in the American history, says Steve Bannon, a Republican hardliner who once served as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist. “I think President Bush 43 will go down in history as the single most destructive in the United States – and I include James Buchanan in that, the president before the Civil War,” he said in a radio interview.

“Now, what do I mean by that? He had three major policy initiatives that virtually destroyed the country. Number One was the Iraq war, $6 trillion in Iraq and Afghanistan, the wars still haven’t been won,” he added, naming the financial crisis and China’s “incalculable” economic power as the other two.“He is the single most destructive president in the history of the country, and I include James Buchanan in that. For him to come and attack President Trump is an absolute disgrace,” Bannon continued. Steve Bannon addresses the California GOP 2017 Convention in Anaheim, California, October 20, 2017. (Photo by AFP) He made the remarks responding to attacks by Bush and his father, former President George H. W. Bush, against Trump, their fellow Republican in a new book, saying that both Bushes “detested” Trump and were “triggered” by him.

Referring to the contents of the upcoming book, titled “The Last Republicans: Inside the Extraordinary Relationship Between George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush,” Bannon said the senior Bush voted for Trump’s Democratic rival former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential election while his son did not even take part.—Agency