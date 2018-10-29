Bus tragedy’s 17 bodies recovered; CM grieved over incident

Our Correspondent

Kohistan

Rescue workers on Monday recovered all

17 bodies of passengers who had killed when a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge on the Karakoram Highway at Kohistan’s Lotar area yesterday.

According to the police sources,yesterday owing to the dark and hilly area rescue operation was postponed which was started in the morning and recovered all dead bodies of 17 passengers of the bus. The bus was heading to Rawalpindi from Gilgit Baltistan’s Ghizer area and most of the passengers belonged to Gilgit Baltistan while one of the female passenger miraculously survived.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of former provincial minister Iqbal Hussain Khattak and loss of 18 precious lives in Kohistan road accident. In his condolence message to the family of ex-minister on Monday, Mehmood Khan prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace. Expressing his heartfelt grief over loss of 18 precious lives in Lower Kohistan accident, the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to give courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

In another incident in Hyderabad, two persons including a college students lost their lives while five others received serious injuries when a speedy bus skidded into a ditch following breaking of tie rod in the jurisdiction of Bhitai Nagar Police Station here on Monday.

According to police, the passenger bus was on way to Jamshoro and when it reached near Kotri Barrage, the driver lost control on steering following breaking of tie rod and it skidded into the ditch.

