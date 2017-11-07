Bus service between two Kashmirs resumes

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

A bus service between two halves of the Himalayan state of Kashmir resumed on Monday after a hiatus of four months – much to the joy of divided families.

The bus service between Rawalakot, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Poonch, in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), was suspended due to skirmishes between Pakistani and Indian border guards on the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Rawalakot-Poonch cross-LoC bus service resumed on Monday,” Colonel (retd) Shahid, the travel and trade facilitation officer (TTFO), confirmed to The Express Tribune.