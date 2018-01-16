Bus itni c meharbani

Pakistan is a country in the world but economically it’s not that much strong. We as Pakistanis now move with the trends, we don’t care about the good things, we don’t care about the bad ones, we just follow the trends that are created by different countries like the one we all witnessed was the Deewar-e-Meherbani that came to Pakistan after Iran. A group of Iranians started a social betterment project for the poor and needy ones by painting walls known as (Deewar-e-Meherbani) and erecting hooks on them. People, who want to help others, hang something such as a jacket, shirt, shawl or eatables in a shopping bag, on the Wall of Kindness. The poor or needy ones can use the hung things for their own need for free.

Where is this meharbani wall now??,we are just the trend followers to get ourselves some good pictures and to flash or to post it on social media, so that we can show we are the good citizens who care a lot about poor and can gain likes and comments by our followers.

WIJDAN SAEED

Islamabad

Related