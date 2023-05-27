Bus carrying Hajj pilgrims attacked by Hindutva men in Rajasthan

A bus carrying Hajj pilgrims was attacked by Hin-dutva goons in the Indian state of Rajasthan, leaving several pilgrims, including women, injured.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the attack took place when a bus, carrying Hajj pilgrims on the way to Jaipur airport, was blocked by Hindutva goons in the Kota district of Rajasthan.

Speaking to the media, the pilgrims said that they were on the way to the airport when some unknown Hindutva goons stopped their bus and hurled stones at it. Several stones pierced the glasses and entered inside the bus causing injuries, they said.

Later, the Hindu goons entered inside the bus and started assaulting them, they said, adding, “They forced us to raise Jai Shri Ram slogans and said that they will abduct all our women. After that they started assaulting the men and women onboard. They (Hindutva goons) also caused massive damage to the bus”. A young teenage girl was kicked several times, they said. Meanwhile, the Hindutva mob attacked a hotel of Muslims and beat up its owner and his pregnant sister in Indian state Telangana.

The Hindutva mob led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, brutally assaulted the owner of the hotel after he had an ar-gument with a man over delivery of gas cylinder in Narsapur area of the state.

During the assault, when the victim’s pregnant sister tried to intervene, she was also assaulted, resulting in miscarriage.—KMS