Bus accident kills 10 wedding guests in Australia

At least 10 people died and 25 were injured after a chartered bus carrying wedding guests rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state, police said on Monday. The accident occurred around 11:30 p.m.

(1330 GMT) on Sunday near the town of Greta about 180 km (112 miles) northwest of Sydney, in the Hunter region famous for its vineyards and wedding spots. “I understand they had been at a wedding together, it’s my understanding they were travelling together … presumably for their accommodation,” NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said during a televised media briefing. At this stage, it appeared to be a single-vehicle accident, Chapman said.

Police were still trying to identify all the passengers, she said. Footage shown on Australian media showed the bus lying on its side. Some people could be still trapped beneath the vehicle, police said. The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was under arrest and was expected to be charged over the accident, Chapman said. He had been taken to hospital for mandatory alcohol and drug testing. Heavy fog was present in the area at the time but the cause of the road accident – the worst in Australia in nearly 30 years – had not been determined, Chapman said.—INP