Burundians vote in referendum Bujumbura, Burundi,

Burundians voted Thursday in a referendum on constitutional reforms that, if passed, will shore up the power of President Pierre Nkurunziza and enable him to rule until 2034.

Police, soldiers and armoured vehicles were out in full force for the referendum which comes three years after Nkurunziza sought a controversial third term, triggering a political crisis that has killed 1,200 and forced 400,000 from their homes.

Hundreds of people lined up for the vote in which they are merely asked to decide yes or no (“Ego” and “Oya” in Kirundi) in the “constitutional referendum of May 2018”, with no question posed on the ballot.

“Long lines have been seen at the opening of polling stations in Bujumbura. Burundian citizens were impatient to go and vote,” presidential spokesman Willy Nyamitwe wrote on Twitter.

An AFP photographer also reported long lines at polling stations in northern Burundi.

“I came at dawn because I was impatient to vote ‘yes’ to consolidate the independence and sovereignty of our country,” said a farmer, who gave his name only as Miburo, in the town of Ngozi.

Nkurunziza, dressed in an Adidas tracksuit and orange bush hat with a chin strap, queued from 6am (0400GMT) to cast his ballot, praising the population for turning out to vote “en masse”.—APP

