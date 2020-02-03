Burqa-clad woman whisks away minor boy from park

Staff Reporter

A minor boy, aged one and a half years, was abducted from the city’s Jahangir Park on Monday.CCTV footage shows a burqa-clad woman whisking away the boy, Muhammad Suddes, at the park located in the city’s bustling area of Saddar. A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered with the Preedy police station. The abductee had come to the park with his parents, where he disappeared. When CCTV footage of the park emerged, it transpired that the boy had been abducted. In his statement to the police, the toddler’s father said he had come to the park with his family at around 7pm for recreational activities. About 25 minutes after they entered the park, the boy went missing, he added.