Burnt girl dies of fatal burns

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A Christian girl, who was set ablaze by a man for refusing marriage proposal, died on late Sunday night in a hospital due to fatal burns received. The police on Monday told that the body of Aasma Bibi daughter of Yaqoob Masih was handed over to her family for funeral after postmortem.

It is told also that a case of murder has also been registered against the accused namely, Rizwan, who has already been arrested by the police. It is worth mentioning that a house maid named Aasma Bibi was set ablaze by accused Rizwan in Muhallah Pakpura, in the limits of the Civil Lines police station on 18.04.2018 for refusing marriage proposal. The deceased girl was a resident of a suburban village named Hipogarha.