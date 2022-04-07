Burnley sink Everton further towards relegation

Burnley defeated Everton at home to push them further towards Premier League relegation while boosting their own survival hopes.

Maxwell Cornet scored in the 85th minute to seal a 3-2 win to leave Everton just a single point above them in the relegation zone.

Nathan Collins opened the scoring for Burnley in the 12th minute at the back post. The Clarets defender got the better of Alex Iwobi to side-foot a simple tap past Jordan Pickford for his first goal for the club.

The hosts’ lead lasted only six minutes with Richarlison scoring his first penalty of the day after Anthony Gordon was brought down by Ashley Westwood.

Richarlison’s second penalty gave Everton the lead four minutes before the interval when Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko cut inside Aaron Lennon and went down after contact.

Referee Mike Dean initially waved away the penalty appeals but he pointed to the spot having reviewed the evidence through VAR.

Burnley leveled things in the 57th minute when Charlie Taylor skipped past Jonjoe Kenny and drilled a low shot across the face of the goal which was hammered in by Jay Rodriguez.

Cornet then grabbed the winner when Godfrey’s mis-hit clearance fell straight to Matej Vydra, who slipped the ball back to the Ivorian who fired home to delight the home crowd.

Everton’s run of 68 years in the English top-flight is in real danger of ending after another loss.

Things are only going to get tougher from here as Everton host Manchester United on Saturday.

Everton have won just two of the nine games since former Chelsea player and manager Lampard was brought in to secure their top-flight survival after Rafa Benitez was sacked in January.