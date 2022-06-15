Burnley have appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

The 36-year-old will take over from Sean Dyche in the permanent role and will be tasked by the Championship club to guide them back to the Premier League.

The former Belgium defender left Anderlecht last month after two seasons as head coach, joining in 2019 as player-manager before retiring from playing in 2020.

He guided them to a third-place finish last season and sealed European qualification and reached the Belgian Cup final.

“Burnley is a truly historic English side and it’s an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany. “I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Sean Dyche was sacked by Burnley as the club battled relegation towards the end of last season before Mike Jackson took over on an interim basis.

However, he was unsuccessful in keeping them in the Premier League as they finished 18th, with 35 points from 38 games.

Burnley under Vincent Kompany will look to find a way back into the big leagues.

Kompany holds plenty of experience of having played in England, he captained the current champions Man City to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.