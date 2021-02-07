Burning stubble claims two siblings’ lives

Staff Reporter

Two minor siblings, including a brother and sister, were burned to death due to burning stubble on Sunday. According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, the incident occurred in Chiniot where five-year-old Abrar and seven-year-old Shahzadi received burns while playing at a field where the farmer has on fire residue of a crop.

Both the children were rushed to Allied Hospital Faisalabad as there is no Burn Unit in Chiniot. However, both the children breathed their last at the hospital. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Chenab Nagar Police Station against the landlord named Aijaz for burning stubble.

In December 2020, the Lahore High Court (LHC) slapped a fine of Rs50,000 over stubble burning in the province while hearing a case on smog. Some farmers clear their agricultural fields by burning the residue that is left on the land after harvesting to prepare the land for the next round of seeding. It is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution. The report of the Judicial Environmental Commission was submitted with the LHC. 476 industries and kilns were inspected in a bid to control over smog problem in the province, the report had stated.