Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the desecration of the Holy Quran was not acceptable under any circumstances.

Expressing his views on Sunday, he said: “The heinous conduct had been repeated more than once in Sweden. This despicable act is seen as a war against the Muslim world”.

Fazlur Rehman said: “We respect all sacred books. For the purpose of protecting the sanctity of Holy Quran, we should not hesitate to sacrifice our lives”.

The JUI-F chief further stated: “We will continue our effort until the Muslim world withdraws its ambassadors from Sweden. We will protest on Friday if the Muslim world does not withdraw its envoys from Sweden”.