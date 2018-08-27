Burning garbage is no solution

The burning of garbage in our city and almost in every city of the country is creating serious environmental problems. The garbage is pilling up everywhere in the public parks, public and private schools, shopping malls, open spaces, government offices etc. Unfortunately, government departments that are responsible to deal with garbage collection are unwilling to do their job thoroughly and as a result people are forced to burn this garbage in open spaces. The burning of the garbage produces hazardous smoke that gives rise to many health complications including respiratory tract infection, nasal allergy, skin, eye and lung issues. The environmentalists have expressed concern that if burning of garbage were not stopped it would create more harm for people now and in coming days. I request the new government in Islamabad and in all provinces to seriously work on this issue and ensure more clean and green environment for the people.

MUJEEB DAD

Turbat, Balochistan

