Burn, Trauma Centre to be ready by June

Peshawar

Work on Khyber Pakhunkhwa’s first Burn and Trauma Centre is underway with fast pace, which would be completed by June 2018, officials said on Tuesday. Officials in KP Health Department told APP that construction work on the first state of the art burn and trauma centre was expedited and efforts were underway to complete it by June 30, 2018.

The official said over 50 percent work on the said project has been completed. The centre was being constructed on 20 kanal land adjacent to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.—APP