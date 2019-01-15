Burki back in Int’l Squash, excels in rankings

Islamabad

Pakistani player Arshad Iqbal Burki has staged a comeback to the international squash circuit and has done exceedingly well in the Professional Squash Association’s (PSA) Rankings by moving on 218 spot from 550 in just one year’s time.

Talking to APP, Burki said he reached in the main draw of Boston Open 2017 in December and after that he started to promote World Squash Federation (WSF) and PSA Satellite tournaments. ‘I won five WSF and PSA satellite tournaments in 2018 in Boston and one WSF PSA satellite tournament in January 2019,’ he said and added that he will also be participating in Atlanta Open 2019 in February.

Burki who retired from PSA World Tour in 2012 due to injuries rejoined the game after a gap of almost five years and in only one year his world ranking improved from 550 to 218. ‘I am planning to play more PSA Tournaments and want to inspire our Pakistani junior players and motivate them,’ he said.

Burki also wants to help Pakistan Squash Federation to improve the game in our country. ‘Juniors learn from senior players and I am always ready to provide all sort of help to PSF and the players,’ he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp