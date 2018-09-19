Burhan Wani praised

Srinagar

A video of Muharram procession in Srinagar which has gone viral on social media has garnered millions of views wherein youth can be heard praising the 22-year-old popular martyred youth leader, Burhan Wani.

Burhan Wani was martyred by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016.

In the video, a youth addressing mourners described Wani as the true follower of Hazrat Imam Hussain (the grandson the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)) who was martyred in the plains of Karbala 1400 years ago.

“Today Kashmir is Karbala. And every day is Ashura in Kashmir,” the speaker can be heard saying in a procession. “Shaheed Burhan Wani’s mission was similar to that of Imam Hussain’s.—KMS

