Speakers at a seminar in Islamabad, today, paid glowing tributes to popular martyred Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on the eve of his 7th martyrdom anniversary saying that he has become the icon of Kashmiris’ resistance against Indian illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminar titled, “Burhan Wani – A Symbol of Resistance” was organized by Kashmir Media Service, and Friends of Kashmir International (FOK) in collaboration with Youth Council Pakistan (YCP) at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Auditorium, Islamabad. The speakers included Raja Zafarul Haq (PML-N leader), Dr Waleed Iqbal, Nafees Zakaria, Chaudhary Yasin (President PPP-AJK), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Ghazala Habib Khan (Chairman FOK), Abdul Hameed Lone (Vice Chairman FOK), Gen (retd) Abdul Qayoom, Brig (retd) Wiqar Hassan (analyst), Abid Abbasi (President RIUJ), Shahzad Khan (President YCP), and Mujtaba Amir (former Director Programmes Radio Pakistan) and Muhammad Haroon Abbas.

The speakers said that Burhan Wani infused a new spirit in the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for freedom from Indian illegal occupation. They said that Burhan Wani preferred martyrdom over surren-dering before the Indian imperialism and got his name etched in the history of Kashmir.

The speakers pointed out that India has usurped all basic rights and freedoms of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory has increased to an alarming proportion since Narendra Modi-led Indian government abrogated the special status of Kashmir on August 05, 2019. They said despite employing every brutal tactic, New Delhi has failed to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission and they are determined to continue their freedom struggle till complete success. They regretted that India has is yet to fulfill the commitments made by its rulers including the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru of giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. They said Narendra Modi must remember that the Indian brutalities cannot force the Kashmiris into submission.

The speakers deplored the international com-munity, including the United Nations, has maintained a criminal silence over the atrocities committed by the Indian troops on the innocent people of IIOJK.—KMS