Burhan Wani adopted by Sikh radical groups

Amritsar

Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the martyred poster boy for the Hizbul-Mujahideen in occupied Kashmir, has also been adopted by Sikh radical groups, going by the sale of a magazine with him on the cover describing him as ‘Hero of Freedom of Kashmir’ at the Shaheedi Jor Mela in Fatehgarh Sahib in Amritsar, Indian media reported.

A total of 10 lakh people are expected to congregate tomorrow at the mela, held annually to commemorate the killing of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, the young sons of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh. The magazine was being sold in a big stall manned by supporters of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), amidst other radical material including books, car stickers, badges on Khalistani militants including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Called ‘Vangaar’ (Challenge), the pro-Khalistan magazine ran a cover story in its August 2016 issue on Wani describing him as the ‘Hero of Freedom of Kashmir’. The issue came out a month after he was martyred by Indian troops in July 2016, and was being sold 18 months later at the Jor Mela for Rs 30.

Apart from two articles on Wani, the 42-page issue of the magazine also carries a special message on azadi from Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the Beant Singh assassination cases and now lodged in Tihar jail.—KMS