Jamshoro which is known as the city of education is facing the issue of burglary. It has been a daily routine for the burglars to enter someone’s house for the purpose of taking person’s property. These criminals are increasing day by day especially in Jamshoro society which is not a good sign for any society. Unfortunately, the law enforcement has been completely failed to get rid of wrongdoers. The residents of Jamshoro society have been disappointed. They do not feel safe to live in the city of education. However, it is a responsibility of district police to provide security to the local residents. It is also requested to I.G Sindh police to take a notice regarding increasing rate of burglary in Jamshoro so that residents could live in a peaceful environment.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

Share on: WhatsApp