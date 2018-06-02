Burglars held

City Reporter

CIA Police Lahore have arrested three burglars and recovered stolen property and illegal weapons from their possession.

DSP CIA Cantonment Division Rana Zahid Hussain led the police team which arrested Asif, ring leader of the gang and his two accomplices Muzafar Hussain and Bilal. The police also recovered gold ornaments, motorcycle, mobile phones and illegal weapons.

During preliminary interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens incidents committed in different areas of the city.

Meanwhile, The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested five passengers over various charges at Allama Iqbal Airport, on Friday.

According to an FIA spokesman, the passengers namely Muhammad Rizwan, Syed Muzaffar Bukhari, Waqas Amjad, Zahid Ali and Muhammad Waqas had arrived at the airport from Greece after being deported from there.

They had illegally travelled to Greece via land route of Iran-Turkey with the connivance of different agents.

The FIA sent them to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for legal action.