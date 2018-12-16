Burglars gang busted

Rawalpindi

The City Police of Rawalpindi Saturday busted a three-member gang of burglars and recovered weapons, stolen goods and Rs 200,000 in cash from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas constituted teams under the supervision of SDPO Civil Lines Usman Tariq and Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Israr Ahmed to bust the gang. After hectic efforts, the police arrested the gang members, including its head Shahrukh, Akash and Muhammad Ramzan.

The gang was involved in various cases of burglaries in the airport and adjoining areas. During the preliminary investigation, they confirmed their involvement in more than 13 burglaries in the area.—APP

