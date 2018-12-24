Burgeoning population

Muhammad Usman

There is two third water on earth and one third is land. The man could only inhabit on land. The living in water or migration to space is not viably possible. The land could only house a limited number of people. Beyond, it causes overcrowding which potentially contains within itself a problem of explosive dimensions. A population explosion causes internal implosion. If man does not take charge of the problem then nature does it in brutal way; famine, riots, anarchy and war. On this score, it could be inferred that nature does not approve overcrowding on earth. In case of a nuclear war, one needs to press the button whereas, destruction by overcrowding is automatic.

Though at present, God forbids, Pakistan does not face possibility of such nature however, if we continue to hike our population unabated at same scale for few more decades, then disaster of such catastrophic proportions, would descend automatically. In 1972, population of Pakistan was 65.3 Million. In 2017, it stands at 208 Million. In 45 years, we have gone up the ladder by more than three and half times. In next 45 years, we could surpass figure of 700 Million. Probably it would make Pakistan 3rd most populous country in world and area wise it would remain the same as of today; 34th position in world. A quote from Thomas Malthus, a Clergyman and Scholar may be apropos to mention “population when unchecked, increases in a geometrical ratio, subsistence on the other hand increases only in an arithmetical ratio”. The population and development are considered inversely correlated. Malnourished, uneducated and unskilled children enter a vicious cycle which keeps their households hostage to abject misery/poverty for unforeseeable future.

Pakistan was one of the vanguard countries in Asia to initiate family programme, more than five decades ago but fell by the wayside on account of host of reasons which primarily, stemmed from insensitivity to collective good, leave alone concern of next generations and propensity to immediate gains, largely born of own personal good. The list of typical reasons include illiteracy, poverty, high fertility rate, declining infant mortality, rise in life expectancy, scarcity of recreational activities, low contraceptive prevalence rate and high unmet needs of family planning. There is another list whose content is our abiding habit; procrastination, complacency, neglect, moment to moment approach and lack of futuristic thought. The religious and social taboos often unnecessarily become impassable territories. Regrettably, successive governments acquiesced to preposterous propaganda of right wing segments, linking issues of family planning with promoting obscenity/other untenable interpretations. Under pressure, concept of family planning got blurred with self-styled innovation of population welfare. Consequently, its message watered down as to be scantly comprehensible to target audiences.

The final nail was struck under Eighteen Constitutional Amendment which is arguably an out of phase arrangements or an act of galloping ahead of times for vested interests only. Presently there is no national health policy and so as family planning. Now it is with provinces whereas, calamity is national. The provinces may have own preferences coupled with issues of incapacity/capability particularly, when we have unfortunate history of grievances by smaller provinces for not receiving due share in federal cake. In nutshell, problem of overpopulation has come to the head but typically we remain listless, indifferent and unprepared. Latest example is a well-attended mega symposium on population under auspice of Supreme Court. After remaining on spot light for a while, it has again receded into background. To the contrary, requirement is immediate to take ever fattening and stubborn bull by horns. We need to put our act together. Urgency is the imperative.

Our problem is dire because proposition is not that population bomb would explode. It has already exploded and segments responsible for its detonation, have slipped further in swamp of poverty and illiteracy. Both are its chief causes. Now they have far more proliferating agents which could only escalate population growth astronomically until taken out from this morass by poverty alleviation and education. As already mentioned, rising population could turn into a national tragedy hence, needs a uniform nationwide policy of family planning without any inhabitation or pause. Provincial autonomy may have to take backseat until direction is set and situation is stabilized. Family planning is a long term undertaking. Success lies in perseverance along with efficient resource mobilization. Apologetic and patchy approach need to be shunned. Pakistani nation is chemically a liberal nation. They have proved it in fight against terrorism. Only requirement is correct narrative and its right projection and publicity. The edicts from enlightened religious leaders may help greatly in formulation of narrative.

Pakistan consistently maintains its position at bottom of annual gender gap index. Consequently, similarly female have far lesser sway in frequency/spacing of pregnancies. They needs to be empowered. It would only come by education, employment and application of law. Plans for population control are available in world. There is no need of reinventing the wheel except few variations, suiting to local conditions. Examples of Iran and Bangladesh could give useful input as both are Islamic countries and applied family planning to resounding effect. Public and private sectors should collaborate with each other to control population. Former as part of public responsibility and letter as social responsibility. These are important measures but by no mean exhaustive to control population in the country.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

