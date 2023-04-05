Burewala double murder suspect shoots himself dead

A suspect, who had slit the throats of two persons open over some monetary issue, shot himself dead over failure to break the police siege laid to his hideout in Burewala city, Vehari district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Afzal drank two persons intoxicating tea and then slit their throats open with a sharp-edged knife. The incident had taken place in 203/EB village in the Gago police precincts the other night. “The accused had also sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy, one of the persons whom he later killed,” police said.

The police officials investigated in the light of evidence and laid a siege to the hideout of the suspect, asking him to surrender. Fearing arrest, the accused shot himself dead. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umar Farooq Baloch said that the accused had a criminal record, adding that he had also murdered two other persons.

Meanwhile two teenagers were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was collided with a dumper in Bhawana on late Tuesday night.

According to details, the tragic accident took place at the under-construction Jhang-Chiniot Road where a rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing two youth on the spot.—INP