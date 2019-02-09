Bureaucratic reforms

REFORMS in bureaucracy indeed are the need of the hour and the only way the PTI Government can translate its political vision into reality. To initiate the process towards end, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also constituted a task force which reportedly has finalized some recommendations to overhaul bureaucracy but without envisaging any timelines that when this task will be accomplished.

In the past also, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had given the task of bringing reforms in the civil service to Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal but nobody knows what hampered the entire process and why did they prefer continuing with business as usual. Those in the government circles will have to understand that it is the quality, robustness and responsiveness of the institutions that can transmit social and economic policies. Trickle down effects of the development will only be seen when we will also restructure the public service delivery institutions without taking into account any expediency. It is good to see that incumbent PM Imran Khan appears to be determined to advance the civil service reforms and whilst addressing the task force on civil service reforms, he reiterated the pledge towards structural reforms in bureaucratic setup to make it efficient and responsive to the needs of time. Regretting politicization of the institution in the past, he vowed to depoliticize it and insulate it from all kinds of political pressures. His government in the KP remained successful in reforming police and with the same kind of commitment and seriousness; this task can be achieved both in the Centre and Punjab. The process must be completed within a given time-frame and sooner the PTI does so will definitely help it move forward towards the fulfilment of promises made with the masses in the general election. These reforms must be in line with those effectual and efficient administrative systems existing in the developed and advanced countries. The civil servants must be given a handsome salary package along with sense of security in their tenures so that they could work diligently without taking into account any other consideration.

