Bureaucracy gone astray

Pakistan has consistently been at bottom of list of countries viz-a-viz public welfare schemes or human resource index. Without collecting all due taxes, a state cannot function and fulfil its constitutional obligations of providing education, health, justice, equal opportunities, security of life and property etc to citizens.

The severity of cancer which afflicts Pakistan can be gauged from reports that in spite of PM orders, Federal Secretaries heading Economic Affairs, Petroleum, Power, Planning Commission etc have not filed their tax returns for 2017. It seems as if “state exists within state” when paid bureaucracy considers themselves above law. FBR exists to collect direct taxes but in reality documented economy dwarfs compared to black economy.

Countries in developing world appoint specialists with administrative skills, instead of jack of all trades, to head departments as per their specialization. Civil bureaucracy is trained for administrative skills to ensure that rules of business are strictly followed in accordance with statues and laws in existence.

They are neither qualified nor trained to serve as economists, town planners, architects, specialists in various fields of engineering or health services, nor management of commercial organizations, neither as head of regulatory agencies. Almost two decades ago CM Punjab ordered demolition of several petrol pumps on Jail Road Lahore to facilitate public. Even an illegal section of a mosque was demolished.

Thereafter bureaucrats appointed as DG LDA gave permission to build numerous private hospitals on Jail Road, where three major women colleges existed for decades along with Punjab Cardiology and Mental Hospital, apart from an amenity park. Islamabad Master Plan has been wrecked and Karachi reduced to garbage dump. Merely building signal free roads without town planning will serve no purpose.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

