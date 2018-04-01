Burden on students

A few days ago a news item was showing that a female student died just because of the depression of study. That was only one of the many cases in which students commit suicide or die just because of the burden of study and fear of good grades. Actually these are not suicides but murders and institutes are the murderers. Why the institutes put so much burden/pressure on students? Why institutes consider students a robot, not human? Government should take notice of these things otherwise the future of Pakistan will keep on committing suicides.

SHEHZAIB SHAFIQUE

Islamabad

