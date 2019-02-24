Buoyancy in cement as exports up 50.47% in first 7 months

Lahore

The buoyancy in cement exports continued, as its exports have increased by a healthy 67.27% in Jan 2019.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), the cement industry exported 0.58 million tons of cement in Jan 2019 against exports of mere 0.35 million tons during Jan 2018.

During first seven months of this fiscal year from July-Jan 2019 period the exports were 4.14 million tons which was 50.47% higher than the 2.77 million tons exported in the corresponding period of last year.

The cement sale in the first seven months of this fiscal stood at 26.76 million tons, up by 1.67% against the sale of 26.32 million tons achieved during the same period of last year.

A look at the regional performance shows that mills located in the North suffered more than the mills located in the South. The domestic consumption of North based mills declined by 8.43% to 17.83 million tons in the first seven months of this fiscal from 19.47 million tons same period last year.

The cement exports from North declined by 16.71% to 1.69 million tons during the period under discussion from 2.03 million tons in July-Jan 2018. During July-Jan 2019, the exports from South increased by a whopping 239.89% to 2.45 million tons from 0.72 million tons while domestic sale increased by 16.89% to 4.79 million tons in this period.

The industry experts expressed dismay on the constant decline in cement uptake in the country, saying this is because of reduction in government spending on infrastructure.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp