Buner, KP deleg meet mayor Karachi

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said democracy cannot be strengthened without giving powers to the local government system. the country suffered a lot due to political bribes in past. only labors suffered with the action against encroachments. KMC made a mistake by allowing people to do business around the Empress Market, problems of a city having population of about 3 crores cannot be solved with project worth up to Rs2 crore only.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the 35-member delegation of district Boner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which led by the Nazim of Boner Mr. Ubaidullah called on him in his office on Monday. the delegation comprised of Naib Nazim of Buner along with parliamentary leader from all parties and councilors.

Mayor Karachi said that no serious effort was made for solving problems of Karachi by anyone and no one own this city. Sewage and industrial waste being flowed in the sea without treatment and people getting ill due to contaminated water.

He said the city also facing transport problems as not a single bus was added to the existing fleet of buses plying in the in last few decades.

He said the Sindh Government holding back all powers under SLGA 2013 to itself and the city was literally devasted.

Mayor Karachi said I have raised the case of Karachi at all forums and also informed to the prime minister Nawaz Sharif in past who announced a small development package for Karachi, now the attitude of the present prime minister shows his seriousness for resolving city problems but nothing came out still.

He said the president of Pakistan; the governor of Sindh and many federal ministers are from Karachi and they too are answerable to people of Karachi. The Nazim of Buner on this occasion gave a detailed briefing on the local government system of KPK.

