‘Bundle of joy’ – Imad Wasim, wife blessed with baby girl

By
Web desk
-
23

KARACHI – Pakistani cricketer and Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim announced the birth of his daughter on Thursday, calling her a “bundle of joy”.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy”.

Imad Wasim also shared the name of his newly born daughter as Syeda Inaya Imad.

Congratulations pour in on social media from his colleagues and fans as Imad Wasim shared the news.

Imad Wasim and Saniya Ashfaq had tied the knot in 2019.

