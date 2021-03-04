‘Bundle of joy’ – Imad Wasim, wife blessed with baby girl

KARACHI – Pakistani cricketer and Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim announced the birth of his daughter on Thursday, calling her a “bundle of joy”.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy”.

Imad Wasim also shared the name of his newly born daughter as Syeda Inaya Imad.

Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy. Welcome to the world baby syeda inaya imad ❤️😘 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) March 4, 2021

Congratulations pour in on social media from his colleagues and fans as Imad Wasim shared the news.

Mashallah bohot bohot mubarak ho maddy ❤️❤️❤️ — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 4, 2021

Congratulations mera bhai — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 4, 2021

Mashallah bht bht mubarik ho allah naseeb achay kray❤️ — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) March 4, 2021

Imad Wasim and Saniya Ashfaq had tied the knot in 2019.