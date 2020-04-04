Bulls rule PSX, week-long trade concludes with growth of 3512 points

ISLAMABAD Notwithstanding COVID-19 negative impacts due to positive vibes from stimulus relief packages announced by the government, the bullish trend dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending as the KSE100 index collectively witnessed increase of 3512.55 points since the end of trading last Friday. The KSE-100 bench mark index touched the figure of 31,621.79 points after witnessing bullish trends throughout the week (except on Monday), according to PSX data which showed that the index during last Friday had closed at 28,109.24 points. Collectively, there had been increase of 12.49 percent increase in the KSE100 index activity during the week under review. According to weeklong break up figures, the index on Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 28023.39 points as compared to 28,109.24 points on the last working day with the negative change of 86.18 points (0.31%). A total of 159,469,826 shares were traded compared to the trade 169,438,326 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.225 billion as compared to Rs 4.233 billion during last trading day. As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 166 recorded gain and 145 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged. On Tuesday, the index witnessed bullish trend and KSE 100 index closed at 29,231.63 points as compared to 28,023.39 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1208.24 points (4.31 %). A total of 221,865,742 shares were traded compared to the trade 159,469,826 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 7.356 billion as compared to Rs 4.225 billion during last trading day.—APP