Bulls push bourse to 1169 points high

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Post Trump address, most of the World stock markets performed well, as the concerns over war subsided. Oil prices, which tanked overnight due to dampening war prospects, also gained foothold above $60/bbl, helping oil & gas chain to perform as well.

KSE100 index went up ~1200pts during the session and closed up 1169pts (unadjusted). 306 stocks were in advance whereas 48 stocks were in decline.

At the opening bell, index went up by 636pts and kept going up throughout the session. Banking sector took the lion’s share with 81.2M shares, followed by Technology (44.6M) and Power (39.3M). Among scrips, BOP led the volumes with 53M shares, followed by KEL (33.5M) and UNITY (24.2M).

The Index closed at 42,523pts as against 41,358pts showing an increase of 1166pts (+2.8% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+335pts), E&P (+135pts), Fertilizer (+129pts), Cement (+115pts) and Power (+108pts). Volumes increased from 280mn shares to 362.5mn shares (+29% DoD).