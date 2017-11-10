Bullish trend continues as KSE-100 index gains 531 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The index settles at 41,790 points with engineering sector dominating the trading session. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced another bullish session on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 531 points to close at 41,790.

The index gained 570 points within the first hour of trading and hovered around the 41,700-mark throughout the session, hitting the day’s high of 41,851 on the way.

A total of 161.7 million shares worth Rs10.2 billion were traded at the all share exchange. Of the 387 traded scrips, 289 advanced, 84 declined and 14 remained unchanged.

Engineering and oil and gas marketing sectors dominated the trading with 22.3 million and 20.1 million shares traded respectively.

Volumes were led by: Sui North Gas: 10.5m shares traded [+0.59pc]; Aisha Steel Mill: 9.1m shares traded [+5.16pc]; Azgard Nine: 8.7m shares traded [+7.95pc]; Sui South Gas: 7.8m shares traded [+4.99pc] and Dost Steels Ltd: 7.0m shares traded [+1.69pc]