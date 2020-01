Staff Reporter

The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday seized bullets from the baggage of a woman at the Islamabad International Airport.

According to ASF sources, seven bullets were seized from the luggage of a woman passenger named Miraj Bibi, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand agency.

She, however, was allowed to board a Kuwait-bound flight (KU-206) after she told the officials that the bullets were mistakenly placed in her luggage.