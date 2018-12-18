Bullets can never suppress unarmed brave Kashmiris: ISPR

Rawalpindi

Reacting to Indian atrocities in Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said that state sponsored terrorism by Indian Occupation Forces on innocent Kashmiris including unethical targeting of civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC) are highly condemnable.

“Bullets can never suppress unarmed brave Freedom Fighters. Indian Army must respect ethics of professional soldiering,” the Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a message posted on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan strongly condemned the horrific bloodbath in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupation force that has resulted in the martyrdom of 14 innocent Kashmiris and injuries to more than 200 protesters.

The mindless killing spree carried out by the Indian occupation forces on Saturday is yet another example of the Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris. India continues to kill and maim, under the garb of “combating terror”. In Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, every man, woman or a child who protests against India’s illegal occupation and brutalities against innocent and hapless Kashmiris, is a “terrorist”, the Foreign Office stated in a press release.

“India continues to use vicious tactics to intimidate, disrespect and silence the Kashmiris and their struggle to achieve their just right to self determination.”

The Foreign Office said India has continued to ignore legitimate demands for international probe into gross and systematic human rights violations, including use of pellet guns, excessive use of force, arbitrary arrest and detentions, as well as continued sexual violence, as a part of overall impunity enjoyed by the Indian security forces.—INP

