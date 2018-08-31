Bulldozing mosque in Doda denounced

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the civil society of Doda has strongly denounced the Indian police for bulldozing a mosque at Galadhar area of Kastigarh in Doda and described it as an attack on the religious matters of Muslims.

The members of civil society of Doda in a statement in Srinagar said that Muslims had constructed a mosque at Galadhar area of Kastigarh in Doda so that tourist Muslims could offer their prayers but the Indian police bulldozed it which was condemnable.

They said that attacks on the religious places of Muslims would not be tolerated and every kind of sacrifice would be given for its protection.—KMS

