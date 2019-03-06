Bulgaria ready to play role in Pakistan development: Roumen Pirontchev

Bulgarian National Day celebrated

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Roumen Pirontchev, hosted a grand reception at his embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave to mark the National Day of his country. Prominent representatives of the authorities, members of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and civilians took part in the reception and admired the decor of the event. Dean of Diplomatic corps & Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov also present on the occasion. National anthem of Bulgaria and Pakistan were played and a cake was also cut by the European Union ambassadors collectively.

On the occasion Roumen Pirontchev said that “I sincerely hope that the information given in it will be useful for all those who are interested in the development of the relations between Bulgaria and Pakistan throughout the years and that it will contribute for the enhancement of the contacts between our two people in trade , economic area, cultural field, tourism etc”.

He said that the diplomatic relations between our two countries were established in 1965 and the Bulgarian Embassy was opened in 1968. All throughout these years this relations has improved gradually despite of the geographical distance between our two countries and of the fact of belonging to different historical and cultural heritage. The present stage of the relations between Bulgaria and Pakistan are based on the traditionally high level of understanding in political, trade, economic areas and effective cooperation within the international organizations. Both our countries are willing to expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation aimed for the intensification of the political dialogue, boosting legal frame work, creating favourable conditions for the enhancement of the economic cooperation, the trade and investments between them and for which exists unutilized good potential.

Ambassador informed that Bulgaria is ready to play its part in the development of Pakistan and will welcome any efforts to look for new approaches for mutually beneficial cooperation and for the broadening of the ties with Pakistan in various fields. In January 2011 an intergovernmental Agreement on Economic Cooperation between our two countries was signed in Islamabad which envisages the establishment of Joint Bulgarian Pakistani Commission on Economic cooperation and without doubt the trade relations and economic ties between the two countries would grow further in the years to come.

He said Bulgarian peoples have expressed an earnest wish to enhance their friendship and I believe that Bulgaria and Pakistan will work more closely in the future to push forward our bilateral relation and strengthen our coordination and cooperation in the international affairs.

I wish for the long lasting friendship between Bulgarian and Pakistani people.

Share on: WhatsApp