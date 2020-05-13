Bukhari moves resolution for Mirpur Airport

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

The member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari on Wednesday moved a resolution in the house to take up the longstanding issue of Mirpur Airport construction. According to the details, the MLA while presenting the notion in the house pointed out that construction of the Airport at Mirpur was a outstanding and purposeful demand of the expats from the Mirpur Division.

It added that at present about one million expats are residing in Europe with a high concentration of them being in the United Kingdom.

These people have not detached themselves from their roots and not only keep visiting the native area but they also invest heavily while their share in foreign exchange contributions is an excellent boost for the economy.