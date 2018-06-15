Bukhari ECL issue: IHC issues notices to interior ministry, NAB

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has issued notices to Interior Ministry and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over a plea seeking to exclude name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s close aide Zulfi Bukhari from Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Amir Farooq conducted hearing of the case during which, Zulfi Bukhari’s lawyer said that imposing travel ban on his client is contrary to human rights.

He said that Zulfi was first stopped from traveling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah on June 11, however, he was later given permission for six days. My client’s name was unlawfully put on Exit Control List (ECL), he added.

The lawyer said that NAB cannot bar anyone from traveling abroad on an undergoing inquiry and requested the court to withdraw this decision.

Meanwhile, Justice Amir asked Zulfi why he needs restraining order. The court suspended notification of Interior Ministry and also rejected Zulfi’s appeal of giving restraining order over the issue.

Moreover, hearing of the case has been adjourned until June 21.Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Justice retired Nasirul Mulk had sought report of excluding name of Zulfi Bukhari ECL and directed the interior ministry to submit it as early as possible.

Afterwards, Ministry of Interior prepared a report, stating that Zulfi’s name was not on the list.

The report further stated that on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) his name was included in the Black list. It said that the ministry while using the arbitrary authority had granted the PTI leader permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Sources said that PTI chairman Imran Khan had telephoned the interior secretary and ensured him about Bukhari’s return to Pakistan.—INP

