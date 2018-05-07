Bukhari denies murder attempt in London

Islamabad

Prominent lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem Bukhari on Sunday refuted a news report claiming that he was pushed onto a railway platform in London by someone in an attempted murder and said he fell onto the platform owing to dizziness. An English daily reported that London police are treating the incident involving Bukhari as attempted murder and looking for a man who might have followed him to the Marble Arch Underground Station, says a message received here from London. Quoting sources, it further reported, the suspect allegedly pushed Bukhari onto the platform. As a result, he suffered injuries for which he is being treated at a London hospital.

Talking to a private television channel, the PTI leader denied the report, saying the incident occurred on 1st May, not on April 27, but the newspaper wrongly linked an April 27 incident to him. “We came to London on April 28. No one shoved me onto the platform. I suffered injuries because of falling flat on my face on the platform. The incident occurred on 1st May,” Bukhari said.—NNI