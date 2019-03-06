Bukhari demands relief package for Indian firing affectees

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Member AJK Legislative Assembly Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari called for relief package for the effectees of Indians firing along the Line of Control (LoC) here on Tuesday. Pir ali raza Bukhari tabled a motion in the House condemning the Indian aggression. The text of the resolution as follows:

India’s irresponsible and reckless action on the 26th and 27th of February 2019 seriously threatens the peace and stability in the whole of the South Asia Region. The act of Indian aggression severally impacts the wellbeing, livelihood and free movement of the Kashmir people, along with the destruction of their property and the country infrastructure.

We strongly condemn the blatant Indian aggression of the 26th and 27th of February 2019, which is in utter violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and interstate norms. We call upon India to put an immediate halt to the continued human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in -line with the UN Security Council Charter for international peace and security.

Share on: WhatsApp